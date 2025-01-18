Westend Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,472,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,219,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after acquiring an additional 132,386 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,842,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 71,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 955,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,923,000 after buying an additional 130,808 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

