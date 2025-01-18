Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 35,078 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
