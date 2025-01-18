Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $8.07. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 35,078 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 54,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Stories

