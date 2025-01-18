Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,266 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 213.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,266 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.