Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 293,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 110,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

