WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 34.31 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.98 ($0.43). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 34.78 ($0.42), with a volume of 47,388 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 34.31. The company has a market capitalization of £21.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

