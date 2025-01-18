Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.14.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Workiva
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva
Workiva Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE WK opened at $112.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. Workiva has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83.
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.