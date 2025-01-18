Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $81,082,000 after purchasing an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 80,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 217,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 159.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 595,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 365,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

WMT stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $739.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $96.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,149. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.