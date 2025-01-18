Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup raised Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.
