10,470 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Bought by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $48,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

EOSE stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.09.



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

