1,070 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $208.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.75.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $329,881.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,764,560 shares in the company, valued at $467,680,615.20. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

