111 (NASDAQ:YI) Receives “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Shares of YI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 436,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,025. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. 111 has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

111’s stock is going to reverse split on Friday, January 24th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

