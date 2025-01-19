1,929 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 31.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $181.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

