24,206 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 45,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.0 %

BMY opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

