3,352 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Kera Capital Partners Inc.

Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $80.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.93%.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

