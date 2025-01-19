36Kr’s (KRKR) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

36Kr Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of KRKR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 22,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.56.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services.

