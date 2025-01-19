36Kr’s (KRKR) Sell (D-) Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
36Kr Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of KRKR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.41. 22,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,528. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39. 36Kr has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.56.
36Kr Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 36Kr
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.