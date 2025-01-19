690 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 690 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in American Express by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,076 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,606,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,774 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 41.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,286.84. This represents a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,998 shares of company stock worth $26,423,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. UBS Group raised their price target on American Express from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.09.

American Express Price Performance

AXP opened at $312.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.73. American Express has a 52-week low of $177.81 and a 52-week high of $315.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

