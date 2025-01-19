Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,757 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

TSM opened at $211.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $222.20. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 39.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

