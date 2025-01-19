Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,576,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

