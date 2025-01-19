Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.29.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $127.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.