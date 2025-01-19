abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and traded as low as $1.70. abrdn shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
abrdn Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.