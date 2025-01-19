Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ACLLY stock opened at C$49.82 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of C$31.06 and a 12 month high of C$58.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.12.

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

