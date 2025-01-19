Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Down 14.8% in December

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Accelleron Industries Price Performance
ACLLY stock opened at C$49.82 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a 12 month low of C$31.06 and a 12 month high of C$58.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.12.
Accelleron Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Accelleron Industries
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.