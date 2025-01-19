Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $429.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.75 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at $8,763,437.76. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Adobe from $616.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

