Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Sells C$595,167.00 in Stock

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$595,167.00.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 28th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 88,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total transaction of C$173,959.20.
Africa Oil Stock Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$9.85 and a 12-month high of C$30.70.
