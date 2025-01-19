Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 37.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,646,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,693,000 after buying an additional 990,362 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 29.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,030,000 after buying an additional 534,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 729.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,238,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,648,000 after buying an additional 1,968,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,327,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,651,000 after buying an additional 57,354 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.50. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $154.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.50 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

