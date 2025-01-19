Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 0.9% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $317.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $337.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.