Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Airship AI Stock Down 3.8 %

AISPW stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 101,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,021. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Airship AI alerts:

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Receive News & Ratings for Airship AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airship AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.