Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLY

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.