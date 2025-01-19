Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Up 94.3% – Here’s Why

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 94.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.52. 1,685,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 652% from the average session volume of 224,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarc Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarc Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.