Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $39.71 Million Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 344.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 775,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,923 shares during the period. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf accounts for about 1.4% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.25% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,718,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 26.6% during the third quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 107,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf by 9.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAAA opened at $51.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $51.44.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

