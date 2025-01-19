Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance
JMST stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.81.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
