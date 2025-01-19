Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $131.98 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.