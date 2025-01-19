Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes $6.18 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 508,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,105,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 336,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $131.98 and a 52 week high of $164.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
