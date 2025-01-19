Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 11,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,760. This trade represents a 92.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 462 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 50.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 100.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $69.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,780,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,896. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.79.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

