Analysts Set Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price at $102.63

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.6 %

ALSN stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,165,413.52. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.