Analysts Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT at $97.86

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.75, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

