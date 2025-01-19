Analysts Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Price Target at $121.50

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Novartis

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $97.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.99. Novartis has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Novartis had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Novartis

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 503.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.