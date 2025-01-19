Andrew D. Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

