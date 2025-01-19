Andrew D. Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,863,898.55. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ GILD opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.97.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
