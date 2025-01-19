Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.14 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.40). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 103 ($1.25), with a volume of 35,729 shares.
Anglo Asian Mining Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £117.67 million, a P/E ratio of -542.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.14.
Anglo Asian Mining Company Profile
Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.
The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.
