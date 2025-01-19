Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Down 5.7% in December

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 13,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

