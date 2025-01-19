Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,404,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,608,000 after acquiring an additional 447,768 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after purchasing an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

