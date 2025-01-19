Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 36,670 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,931,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,704,000 after acquiring an additional 236,145 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $51.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.65.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.