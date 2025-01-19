Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,817,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,487,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 655.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,548,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,881,000 after buying an additional 1,343,457 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,452,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,093,000 after buying an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24,002.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,837,000 after buying an additional 1,368,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,866,000 after acquiring an additional 69,169 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $204.61 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

