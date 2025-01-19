Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Intel by 74.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 30.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 146,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,351,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,254 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 9.3 %

INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.