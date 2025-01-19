Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMCL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 78.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 230.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $221,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $249,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,597.10. This trade represents a 17.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $55.74.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

