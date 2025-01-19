Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 2,570,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,209,000 after buying an additional 97,484 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,615,000. LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.20 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

