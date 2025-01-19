Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,186,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 351,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,786,079.87. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $48,589.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MIR. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

NYSE MIR opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

