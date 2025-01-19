Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 91,461 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,461 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $87,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 798.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 90,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $208.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.93 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.76.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

