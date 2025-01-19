Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Short Interest Update

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 733,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Asana alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Asana by 52.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 139.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.40. 3,061,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,506. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Asana

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.