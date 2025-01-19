Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,492,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,933,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,202,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,679,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,663,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after acquiring an additional 389,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.17.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $269.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $226.74 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

