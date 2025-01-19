Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 159 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $353.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.89 and its 200-day moving average is $359.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $282.09 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

