ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 70.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ATN International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ATN International by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 51,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. ATN International has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Read More

